The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) to Neutral

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Shares of UNLRY stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.