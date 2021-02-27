The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €95.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.10 ($101.29).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €87.98 ($103.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.07. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a fifty-two week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

