The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.05 ($14.17).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

