The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.84.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
