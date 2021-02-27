The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

