The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

The First of Long Island has raised its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. The First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The First of Long Island to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $443.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

