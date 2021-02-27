The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $348.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $320.00 to $348.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.73.

NYSE EL opened at $285.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 174.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

