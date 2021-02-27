The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

NASDAQ SSP opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.94. The E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

In related news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,947 shares of company stock worth $698,277. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after buying an additional 561,775 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at about $5,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,937,000 after buying an additional 237,433 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

