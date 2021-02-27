The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The E.W. Scripps stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 920,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.94. The E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,947 shares of company stock valued at $698,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

