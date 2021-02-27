The Detroit Legal News (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL) rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $410.00 and last traded at $410.00. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.39.

The Detroit Legal News Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company provides sheet fed commercial printing services to customers located in southeastern Michigan. The company, through its subsidiary, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal newspapers principally for subscribers in southern Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was incorporated in 1898 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Detroit Legal News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Detroit Legal News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.