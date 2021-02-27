The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 60,003 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $21,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 755.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $386.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $396.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.14.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

