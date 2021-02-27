The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Up 5.4%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.33. 822,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,420,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $774.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. Research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

