The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $1,300.00 at Evercore ISI

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.92.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,028.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,236.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,022.49 and a 200 day moving average of $950.78.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total transaction of $1,984,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,149 shares of company stock worth $42,425,280. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,119,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

