The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

BNS stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

