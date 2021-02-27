The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.96 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.
The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion.
BNS opened at C$74.40 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$70.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.62%.
The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
