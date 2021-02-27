The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.96 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BNS. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price objective (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB cut The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.98.

BNS opened at C$74.40 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$70.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

