The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price objective (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.98.

BNS stock opened at C$74.40 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$76.92. The stock has a market cap of C$90.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

