The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to report sales of $3.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

NYSE BK traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

