Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.37 and last traded at $50.57. Approximately 1,150,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,095,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Textron by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Textron by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Textron by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

