Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,941 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $468,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,038,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,578 shares of company stock worth $3,149,255 in the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

