Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,910 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Wabash National worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,803,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 24,292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Wabash National by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Also, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

WNC stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $877.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.