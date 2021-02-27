Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,473 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

