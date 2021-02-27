Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,707 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Heritage Financial worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $929.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $26.49.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HFWA. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.