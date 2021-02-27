Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 17,507 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,617,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.