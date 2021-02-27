Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Marten Transport worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

