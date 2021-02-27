Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.3413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

