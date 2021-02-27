Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $220.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.