Teucrium Soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Teucrium Soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 179,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 189,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOYB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean during the third quarter valued at $702,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean during the third quarter valued at $84,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean by 1.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 217,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

