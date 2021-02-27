Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $44.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.70.

NYSE:TDC opened at $40.10 on Friday. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,721 shares of company stock worth $2,605,215. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after buying an additional 806,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after buying an additional 545,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $10,668,000.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

