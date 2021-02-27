Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Tenneco updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $680.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,781,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 424,650 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,675,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,089,894 shares of company stock worth $56,653,222 in the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.