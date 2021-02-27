Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNC stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,109. Tennant has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Tennant alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $118,352.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $446,805.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,099 shares of company stock worth $2,036,844. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.