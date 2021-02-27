Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of TME traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.72. 17,557,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,229,096. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

