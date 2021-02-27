Teleperformance’s (TLPFY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLPFY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $175.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.27 and its 200-day moving average is $162.80. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $179.09.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

