Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Main First Bank raised Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

TELDF opened at $2.68 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.