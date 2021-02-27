Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.60.

Shares of TFX opened at $398.12 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

