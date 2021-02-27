Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “
Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.