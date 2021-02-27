Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,548,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

