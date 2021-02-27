Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.91.

NYSE TDOC opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.67 and a 200 day moving average of $218.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

