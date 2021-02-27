Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Announces Earnings Results

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

TGP remained flat at $$13.51 during midday trading on Friday. 253,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

