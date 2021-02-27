Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Tecsys (TSE:TCS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tecsys from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian raised their target price on Tecsys from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

TCS stock opened at C$52.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$763.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.98. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$13.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$56.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$30.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

