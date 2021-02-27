TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 132.75 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TechTarget by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

