TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $10.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 818,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 558,549 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.22. 15,222,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,157,597. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

