TD Securities Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$3.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.67.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$2.42 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$3.32. The stock has a market cap of C$456.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.