TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%.

Shares of CGBD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. 309,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $685.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGBD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.