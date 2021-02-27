Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.40 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

