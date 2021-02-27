Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -393.40 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

