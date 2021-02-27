Tamarack Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 4.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $20,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.91. 1,097,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.47.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

