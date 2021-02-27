Tamarack Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of InMode at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,214,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in InMode by 143.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 628,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 370,075 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 744,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,549. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

