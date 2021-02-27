Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €11.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been assigned a €11.80 ($13.88) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.83 ($15.09).

Get Takkt alerts:

Takkt stock opened at €11.74 ($13.81) on Thursday. Takkt has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €12.44 ($14.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.26 million and a PE ratio of 16.39.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.