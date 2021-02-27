Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $125.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $653.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

