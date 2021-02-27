Tael (WABI) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $7.20, $4.92, $119.16 and $13.96. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.07 or 0.00700246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.11, $13.96, $6.32, $10.00, $119.16, $4.92, $7.20, $62.56, $34.91, $5.22, $24.72 and $45.75. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.