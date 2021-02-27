Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.29 and last traded at $53.57. Approximately 586,579 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 164,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.
TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $991.40 million, a PE ratio of -112.93, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.
