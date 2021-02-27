Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.29 and last traded at $53.57. Approximately 586,579 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 164,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $991.40 million, a PE ratio of -112.93, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

