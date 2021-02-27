Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYRS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,119,000 after buying an additional 2,699,373 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 854,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.